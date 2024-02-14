Powered by Dark Sky
February 14th 2024, Wednesday
×
Withey, Shirley

by WayneTimes.com
February 14, 2024

NEWARK: Shirley Withey, 71, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, February  18th from 3 to 6 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February, 19th at 11 AM. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery.  

Memorials in her name may be made to the ALS Assoc.,  P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022

 Shirley was born in Clifton Springs, on March 19, 1952, the daughter of the late Russell and Catherine DeRycke Bodine. A graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1970. She worked as an addiction therapist at Hannick Hall. Before becoming an addiction therapist she spent twenty five years working in administration for Seneca Foods. Shirley was the treasurer for the Port Gibson Cemetery. In her spare time she love spending time with her grandchildren, her dogs and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Mark Withey; four children Sean (Laura) Van Laeken, Kathryn (Jon) Geller, Amber Shultz, Andrew(Ilona) Russell; five grandchildren; two brothers Robert (Virginia) Bodine and Andrew (Denise) Bodine; many nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by sisters Deborah Nichols and Margaret Lannon; a grandson Robert Hakes.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Withey, Shirley

