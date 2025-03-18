What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Withey Sr., Ralph S. 

March 18, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Ralph S. Withey Sr., 90, passed away on Friday March 14, 2025, at Crest Manor in Perinton.

Friends may call from 4 -7 PM on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark.  A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 22, at 11 AM at the funeral home.  Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to any Veterans Organization.  

Ralph was born in South Butler, NY and raised by his mother Althea and step father George Wright.  He worked many places over the years starting at Jackson and Perkins,  the Red & White Market. He worked as a meat cutter for VanCamp’s and retiring from Gleason Works. Over the years, he was a volunteer Police Auxilary and Cub Scout Leader. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Mr. Withey is survived by a daughter Kathy (Thomas) Creighton; three sons Ralph (Sandy), Mark, Edwin (Ann) Withey; nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many great great grand children. He was predeceased by his wife Alta Jane Withey in 1995; a son Randy; a daughter in law Shirley; five siblings George, Ted, Marion “Red”, Robert and Elsie.  

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

