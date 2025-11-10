What are you looking for?

Witt, Marjorie “Marge” Coon

November 10, 2025
June 30, 1928 - October 30th, 2025

PALMYRA: Marjorie “Marge” Coon Witt, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 30, 2025. 

A celebration of Marge’s life will be held on Saturday, November 22nd at 2:00-5:00 PM at the Palmyra Moose Lodge, 3808 Route 31. Friends, family, and loved ones are invited to attend.

Marge lived in Palmyra, NY and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born on June 30th, 1928, in Farmington, NY to Sherwood and Margaret (O’Toole) Coon. Marge retired from the American Can in Fairport. She was known for her extensive travels, hosting wonderful family get togethers and holidays at her Lake Ontario and Florida homes. Her kindness, humor, and love of flowers stood out to all that knew her. 

Marge married Herbert Witt in 1965, and together they built a life filled with family, values, and traditions. 

She is survived by her children Betty (William-deceased) Duncan, Robert Orbaker (Annette Posman), James Orbaker, and John Orbaker (Darlene Mahnke), and many grandchildren.

