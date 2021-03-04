Witty, Gwendolyn “Gwen” F.

WATERLOO/SENECA FALLS: Age 57, passed away on Saturday, February 27th, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Gary J. of Waterloo, NY; children, Angela M. (Derek Pittenger) Witty of Bristol, NY, Nicole L. (Michael K. Donahue) Creighton of Freeville, NY, Abigail M. (Charles J.) Baker of Seneca Falls, NY; step son, John H. (Jennifer Mulvaney) Creighton of Penn Yan, NY; grandsons, Levon and Harlan Pittenger of Bristol, NY; parents, Lewis R. and Helen W. (Nuneville) Ferguson of Palm Bay, FL; sister, Kimberly A. (Matthew E.) Hartman of Beaverton, MI; nephew, Lewis J. Hartman of Mt. Pleasant, MI; niece, MacKenna K. Hartman of Traverse City, MI; mother-in-law, Virginia (Warner) Hirsch of Miller, MO; dearest friends, Kelly and Shelly Creighton of Newark, NY, Barry Turner, Eddie VanFleet and Celeste Dyson all of Seneca Falls; and a host of other extended relatives and friends. Gwen loved her flowers, her birds, her family and friends above all! She had an infectious laugh, and a smile that would light up any room no matter the size. She was also one of the kindest people on the face of the earth. There will be a “Celebration of Gwen’s Life” at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the: Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551
SODUS: Age 65, passed away February 28th, 2021. Debra was born March 17, 1955 in Lyons Community Hospital, daughter of Marvin and Shirley Jay. Debra was an LPN for 20 years in Wellsboro, PA area. She liked all animals and birds, especially “cats”. She is survived by her parents; sister, Karla (John) Hardy; brothers, Craig […]