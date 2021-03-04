Witty, Gwendolyn “Gwen” F.

WATERLOO/SENECA FALLS: Age 57, passed away on Saturday, February 27th, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Gary J. of Waterloo, NY; children, Angela M. (Derek Pittenger) Witty of Bristol, NY, Nicole L. (Michael K. Donahue) Creighton of Freeville, NY, Abigail M. (Charles J.) Baker of Seneca Falls, NY; step son, John H. (Jennifer Mulvaney) Creighton of Penn Yan, NY; grandsons, Levon and Harlan Pittenger of Bristol, NY; parents, Lewis R. and Helen W. (Nuneville) Ferguson of Palm Bay, FL; sister, Kimberly A. (Matthew E.) Hartman of Beaverton, MI; nephew, Lewis J. Hartman of Mt. Pleasant, MI; niece, MacKenna K. Hartman of Traverse City, MI; mother-in-law, Virginia (Warner) Hirsch of Miller, MO; dearest friends, Kelly and Shelly Creighton of Newark, NY, Barry Turner, Eddie VanFleet and Celeste Dyson all of Seneca Falls; and a host of other extended relatives and friends. Gwen loved her flowers, her birds, her family and friends above all! She had an infectious laugh, and a smile that would light up any room no matter the size. She was also one of the kindest people on the face of the earth. There will be a “Celebration of Gwen’s Life” at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the: Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551