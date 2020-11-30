Wixson, Barbara “Barb” (Allen)

FARMINGTON: Barbara “Barb” (Allen) Wixson, age 79, passed in the arms of her loving savior Jesus, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, due to natural causes. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Russell Wixson; three children, Carrol (Warren) Patterson, Cathy Maiorano and Allen Wixson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two siblings, Phillip Allen and Annabelle Crane; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Ralph, Walter, Wilbur and Daniel Allen. Barb was active in the community and her church. She was a longtime member of the Fairport Baptist Home Women’s Service Board. Barb enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending time with family and friends. Friends may call Thursday, from 5-7 pm, at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Her funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bath National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.