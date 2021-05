NEWARK: Stacey D Wolfe, 68, daughter of Geraldine and late James Wolfe passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 after a long illness.

At her request there will be no public services. Donations can be made to the Fairville Faith Community Church @ 6600 Snake Rd, Newark NY.

Stacey is survived by her loving fiancé Kevin Weimer and her son David Kelley and his wife Nancy; mother Geraldine Wolfe; brother Jeffry and sisters Karen, Kim and Christina.

She had two grandchildren, several nephews and great nieces and nephews.