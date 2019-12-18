CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY: Passed away December 15, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Paul Wolff and Viola Feiler. He retired as a painter from New York State and enjoyed horse racing. Paul always knew how to have a good time and create new friendships. Paul is survived by his children; Brian Smith, Christine Wolff, Paul Wolff, Jessica (Tyson) Hemenway, and Shane Wolff; grandchildren, Brayden Hemenway and Owen Hemenway; sister Pamela Horrocks; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Ronald Wolff and grandson Logan Caramazza. Family and friends may gather for a celebration of life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Brothers Still and Grill, 2402 NY State Route 96, Clifton Springs, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.