Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Wolleck, Susan (Hicks)

February 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Susan (Hicks) Wolleck, 70, passed away February 16, 2025 at Rochester Psychiatric Center in Rochester, NY. Susan is the daughter of the late William Hicks and Ida Stevens. Susan was a past member of the Wolcott Fireman Ladies Auxiliary. Once Susan’s children were born, she became a stay-at-home mother.

Susan is survived by her son Alan (Billy Jeanne) Wollek; daughter Heather (Mark) Heindl; stepsons Joe Wollek and Bob Wollek; brothers Joe, Tom (Dawn), Mark (Becky), Dan Hicks; sisters Lucy Arseneau, Mary (Steve) Zonneville and sister-in-law Kathy Hicks; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Beside her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her son Louie Jr.; brothers Paul, Mike, and Pat Hicks; brother-in-law James Arseneau and sister-in-law Debbie Hicks.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring. The family would like to thank the staff at RPC for the care and love they provided to Susan during her stay. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Friends of Rochester Psychiatric Center c/o Melissa Cunningham, 1111 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620.

