WOLCOTT: Louis Wollek, age 73, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, April 29 from noon – 2PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Harford St., Wolcott. Burial will follow in York Settlement Cemetery Huron.

Louis was born December 24, 1949, the son of John and Evelyn (Bremus) Wollek. Louis worked for Motts in Williamson, New York as a tow motor operator. He was a member of the Wolcott Fire Department for over 50 years.

Louis is survived by his daughter; Heather (Mark) Heindl, his sons; Bob (Terri), Joe (Michele), and Alan “Turtle” (Billy Jeanne) Wollek; his brother Jimmy Wollek; his sister-in-law Suzie Wollek; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; his beloved dog Nessie.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son Louie, Jr.; sisters Anna May Caratelli and Judy Akins; brothers Don, Richard and John Wollek.