Wood, Alan James "Woody"

WOLCOTT: Alan James Wood "Woody" lived in Wolcott NY his whole life. He was born July 8, 1948 to Dorothy O. Wood (2012) and George Richard Wood (2009) he was the youngest of 5 children Warren Wood (1968) Leslie Wood (2021) and survived by Joseph and (Debra) Wood of Red Creek and Lona Campbell of Fulton (formerly from Red Creek). Alan graduated from Wolcott school in 1966 and during that time he worked building silo’s, odd jobs and at the Coffee Cup Diner making doughnuts until he started at Xerox (1967-1986)

He worked hard logging for quite a few years. Transported vehicles on a car hauler with Bob Marshall, then went into business with his son Kirt. Alan Wood & Son Auto Sales was established buying and selling cars, fixing them up taking them to auction. Married for 56 years to Patricia Kay (Richardson) Wood. His two proudest achievements were his Daughter Candais (Wood) Hutchings of Wolcott and his Son Kirt James Wood of Wolcott. He loved family gathering with all of his 4 Grandchildren Christopher (Briana) Pierson of Greece, Allison Pierson of Wolcott, Dylan Wood of Red Creek and Naythan Wood of Red Creek and 8 beautiful Great-Grandchildren Donovan Pierson of Sodus Point, McKenna Pierson, Ryan Saiger, Landon Pierson, Levi Kerr, Karley & Aubrey Pierson and Audrey Kerr along with several nieces and nephews and dear friends he made along the way. To all of his friends at the Village Restaurant where he always enjoyed a great cup of coffee good conversation and a laugh or two...you will be sincerly missed. The Wood family would like to thank you all for the love and support during these last few difficult months, it was most appreciated. Rest in peace Dad we love you and will keep you forever in our hearts. A private service will be held at a later date.

A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date. The public, friends and family are welcome to attend bring pictures, your stories and memories to share.