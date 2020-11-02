Wood, Christopher S.

SODUS: Christopher Scott Wood, 37, passed away on Wednesday (October 28, 2020) with his loving family by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held for Christopher from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday November 14th at the Bible Baptist Church, 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus, N.Y. Memorials, contributions in his name, may be made to the Town of Sodus, Beechwood Improvement Fund,14-16 Mill Street, Sodus, New York 14551. Christopher was born on March 1, 1983 at the Clayton General Hospital in Riverdale, Georgia, the son of Bruce A. and Theresa B. Standridge Wood. He was a graduate of the Sodus High School, Class of 2001. Chris was proficient at computers and gaming. He loved camping and hiking enjoying the outdoors. Chris is survived by his wife of 12 years, Maria Anne Williams Wood; three sons Clifford R.C., (Olivia DeWick) Zachary A. and Allen M.; his parents, grandson Jordan DeWick Bruce and Theresa; his paternal grandmother Anna Wood; brother Dennis A. (Jessica DeSilva) Wood; nephews Christopher (Olivia DeWick) Wright, Raymond, Jr. and Ethan DeSilva, all of Sodus. He was predeceased by his grandparents Raymond Wood, Edward and Anita Standridge www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com