Wood, Gloria

NEWARK: Gloria Wood, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark.

Friends may call from 11AM till 12:30PM on Monday, November 29th, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. Funeral services will follow at 12;30PM. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name, may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Gloria was born in Sodus, NY on January 24, 1949, the daughter of the late Morris and Bessie Sampson Wood. For the past 20 years she has resided in Newark. She retired from Key Industries in Newark.

Gloria is survived by a sister-in-law Linda Wood of Lyons; nephews Gary (Lisa) and Fredrick Jr. (Cindy) Wood; two sisters Bessie Monachino of Sodus, Dorothy Simmons of Lyons; , great nephews Andy (Haley) and Adam; great great nephew Carter J. Wood; good friends Patty Grimes, Stephanie and Ellie; many other nieces caregivers Melissa, Cora and Billie; and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Fredrick Wood Sr.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com