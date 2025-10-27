Wood, Margot

PASADENA, MD: With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Margot Karen (Wright) Wood, 77, of Pasadena, MD, who passed away on October 18, 2025, after a brave battle with cancer.

Margot was born in Garden City, Kansas, to Robert and Dorothy Wright. She spent many years working and living in Western NY, and though it took some time, she met and married her soul mate, Frank, in 1989. Margot and Frank moved to Pasadena, MD, and Margot finally retired after a long career with Citibank/HSBC.

You could always find Margot doing a puzzle or something in the house with her favorite animal on it - wolves. She would go out of her way to ensure her kids and grandkids were ok and supported.

Though Margot is not with us, what she has taught us through her life is to respect, honor, and love unconditionally. We will never forget.

Margot was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy, and her son, Brian Cornelius.

Margot is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Frank Wood, her sister Pamela Smith, her children, including those whom she treated as if they were her own, Steven (Coleen) Kern, John Kern, Tessa Cornelius, Debbie (Michael) DeCicco, James (Bonnie) Wood, Paul Wood, her grandchildren Ethan, Vincent, Johanna (Elroy), Allison, Kaitlyn (Nathan), Aedean, Hazel, Lexxus, Sky, Seth, Khloe, Ethan (Kaitlyn), Ashley (Matt), Caitlyn (Zach), and 3 great grandchildren.

In lieu of a service, the family requests you honor Margot by remembering a special moment that brings you peace.

In place of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. (cancer.org)