Wood Sr., Fredrick H. “Fred”

NEWARK/LYONS: Fred Wood Sr., 77, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. Friends are invited to call on Monday, Feb. 15th from 5 to 8 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16th at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to ElderONE-Silver Hill PACE Center Rec. Dept., 1000 Technology Pkwy, Newark, NY 14513 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Fred was born on February 9, 1944 in Sodus the son of the late Maurice and Bessie Sampson Wood. On August 24, 1963 he married his love Linda Kellar. He worked at Garlock for many years until a heart attack in 1991. Upon leaving Garlock he spent his time collecting military antiques. He became very knowledgeable about the Civil War and loved to share that knowledge. For years he participated in Civil War reenactments. He love a good bargain. Fred was an avid hunter. He is survived by his loving wife Linda; two sons Fred Jr. Wood, Gary (Lisa) Wood; two grandsons Andy (Hailey) Wood, Adam Wood; Sisters Bessie Monachino, Dorthy Simmons, Gloria Wood; brother-in-law Harold (Donna) Kellar; sister-in-law Sandi Kellar and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother John Wood; brother-in-laws Frank Monachino and Bill Simmons; sister-in-laws Virginia Kellar and Patty Patten. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com