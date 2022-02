WALWORTH/MACEDON: Andrew passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the age of 32. He is predeceased by his father Steven. Survived by his mother Theresa, sister Elaine (Brandon) Meier, brothers Daniel (Ruth), and Jacob, daughters Mahraha and Maddisen, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and nephew. Andrew enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars, fixing things, rap music, birds, and making others laugh. His sense of humor was like no other. His passing has left a huge hole in our hearts. Andrew’s last act of love, was saving five strangers lives, through his gift of organ donation. He is a hero. Please consider a donation to the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, or Helio Health in Rochester.