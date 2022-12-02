Powered by Dark Sky
December 2nd 2022, Friday
Woodard, Nina

December 2, 2022

SODUS: Age 36, passed away unexpectedly on November 27th, 2022, in Rochester, NY. She is survived by her children, Yaralize Valentin-Casillas, Yulianna Valentin-Casillas, Yianni Valentin and Giovanni Valentin; mother, Tina Casillas; father, Mark Woodard Sr.; siblings, Mark Woodard Jr. and Richard Woodard; grandmother, Jackie Woodard; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by grandparents, Lois & Richard Shove, and Donald Woodard Sr.; uncle, Donald Woodard Jr.; cousin, Kandus Christman. 

Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, December 5th, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where her Memorial Service will start promptly at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

