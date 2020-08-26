Woodard, Steven T.

WALWORTH/MACEDON: Steve passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife Theresa, children Andrew, Elaine (Brandon) Meier, Daniel (Ruth), and Jacob, his brother Michael (Rebecca), sisters Carol (Wayne) Shaffer, and Susan, grandchildren Mahraha, Maddisen, Blake, Aubree, and several nieces and nephews. Steve was retired from Rochester Products Division of General Motors, and Conking & Calabrese. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, blues music, jet skiing, and the Thousand Islands. A private celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Golisano Children’s Hospital.