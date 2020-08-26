Woodard, Steven T.

WALWORTH/MACEDON: Steve passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife Theresa, children Andrew, Elaine (Brandon) Meier, Daniel (Ruth), and Jacob, his brother Michael (Rebecca), sisters Carol (Wayne) Shaffer, and Susan, grandchildren Mahraha, Maddisen, Blake, Aubree, and several nieces and nephews. Steve was retired from Rochester Products Division of General Motors, and Conking & Calabrese. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, blues music, jet skiing, and the Thousand Islands. A private celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Golisano Children’s Hospital.
SODUS/ONTARIO: Age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday August 21st, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife, Debra in 2016 and all of his siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Ed) Camp; son, William (Kari Beach); grandchildren, E.J. (Meghan Cole) and Megan Camp; […]
NORTH ROSE: Carl E. Tylenda, age 74, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Sodus, NY and was the only son of the late Alexander Tylenda and Emogene Sampson. Prior to retirement he was employed at Eastman Kodak for 33 years as a professional fire-fighter and then worked in the […]