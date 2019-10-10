Woodhams Jr. Ray E.  (Jigger)

SODUS: Age 70, passed away on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his children, Ray E. Woodhams III, Shannon (Gordy) Horrell, Bridget Naylor, Robert Woodhams; several grandchildren; siblings, Mary Jane Blaze, Linda (Howie) VerHow; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; parents, Ray and Mary Woodhams; brother, Gerald Woodhams. Ray was employed as a Stationary Engineer at Highland Hospital where he worked for 30+ years before retiring. “Jigger” as everyone knew him also enjoyed the Fellowship of AA for over 38 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to call 10am-12:30pm Sunday, October 13th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held 1:00pm Sunday, October 13th at the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 31 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to www.woundedwarriorproject.org or www.uso.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com