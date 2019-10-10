Obituaries
Woodhams Jr. Ray E. (Jigger)
SODUS: Age 70, passed away on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his children, Ray E. Woodhams III, Shannon (Gordy) Horrell, Bridget Naylor, Robert Woodhams; several grandchildren; siblings, Mary Jane Blaze, Linda (Howie) VerHow; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; parents, Ray and Mary Woodhams; brother, Gerald Woodhams. Ray was employed as a Stationary Engineer at Highland Hospital where he worked for 30+ years before retiring. “Jigger” as everyone knew him also enjoyed the Fellowship of AA for over 38 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to call 10am-12:30pm Sunday, October 13th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held 1:00pm Sunday, October 13th at the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 31 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to www.woundedwarriorproject.org or www.uso.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest Winners Announced
Twelve images that capture the beauty and character of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor have been selected as winners...
CS students named to Junior High Area All State Treble Choir
Clyde-Savannah students Madison Secor (Grade 9) and Brianna Sullivan (Grade 8) will represent their district at the New York State...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Thursday, October 3 Wayne 2, McQuaid 1 Newark 2, Penn Yan 1 Wednesday, October...
Recent Obituaries
Woodhams Jr. Ray E. (Jigger)
SODUS: Age 70, passed away on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his...
Wilson, Jay N.
PALMYRA: Jay Wilson passed away October 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with COPD. Jay was born in Rochester, N.Y....
Engert, Brenda J.
MACEDON: After her battle with cancer, Brenda passed away on October 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was...