Woods, Janice M.C.

WOLCOTT: Age 60, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Newark Hospital. She was born in Rochester, daughter of John E. Woods, Sr., and the late Joanne Guess Woods. She enjoyed her animals, Friends, and, Family. She was predeceased by her Mother, Joanne Woods, and a twin sister, Judy Woods (2009). She is survived by her companion, Jessy Roberson of Wolcott, her Father, John E. Woods, Sr., Brother, John E. Woods, Jr. of Colorado, and Sister, Joan P. Woods of Wolcott, as well as several Nieces and Nephews. Calling hours will take place at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, Thursday (3/19) 3:00-4:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 4:00. Interment will be private at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford. Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com