Obituaries
Woods, Janice M.C.
WOLCOTT: Age 60, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Newark Hospital. She was born in Rochester, daughter of John E. Woods, Sr., and the late Joanne Guess Woods. She enjoyed her animals, Friends, and, Family. She was predeceased by her Mother, Joanne Woods, and a twin sister, Judy Woods (2009). She is survived by her companion, Jessy Roberson of Wolcott, her Father, John E. Woods, Sr., Brother, John E. Woods, Jr. of Colorado, and Sister, Joan P. Woods of Wolcott, as well as several Nieces and Nephews. Calling hours will take place at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, Thursday (3/19) 3:00-4:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 4:00. Interment will be private at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford. Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com
Latest News
Wayne Central Presents The Sound of Music
Wayne Central High School proudly presents the musical production of The Sound of Music on March 27th, 28th and 29th...
This Week in High School Sports
US ban on travel from Europe escalates travel industry pain
By David Koenig And Paul Wiseman AP Business Writers President Donald Trump’s 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United...
Recent Obituaries
Cushman, Daniel F.
DAYTONA BEACH: With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel F. Cushman, 57, formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on March...
Howcroft, Anna J.
PALMYRA: Anna passed away on March 14, 2020 at age 90. A full obituary will be posted soon. Services will...
Flint, David L.
MACEDON: After a long illness, David passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 81. He is survived by his...