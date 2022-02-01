Woods, Norma Idell

NORTH ROSE: Norma Idell Woods, 90, of North Rose, passed away peacefully on January 25th in Sebring, FL.

Norma Idell VanLare was born in Sodus, NY to Raymond and Margaret VanLare on May 4th, 1931. She graduated from Sodus High School and became a telephone operator. She married the love of her life, Ted Woods, on September 25th, 1953 in Schenectady, NY. After marriage, they spent a few years in North Carolina at Paris Island, where Ted completed his Marine Corps training. They then moved to North Rose, NY, where they raised 3 children, Ann, Michael, and Matthew. Norma loved to collect antiques and to travel all over the Northeast hunting for antiquities to fill her home. Her biggest love was watching/listening to the New York Yankee baseball games, the Syracuse Men’s Basketball games, and supporting many of the North Rose Wolcott Athletic teams.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ted Woods, and her son Michael Woods. As well as her brothers Paul VanLare and David VanLare.

Norma is survived by her daughter Ann Woods and her husband Howard Ostlund, son Matthew Woods and his wife Margaret Asselin-Woods, and her granddaughter Mackenna Woods. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Twentyfive and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at the Huron Cemetery for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to the Ted Woods Scholarship Fund at North Rose-Wolcott High School. Payable to North Rose-Wolcott CSD, 11631 Salter-Colvin Rd., Wolcott, NY, 14590, Attn: Jan McDorman, Business Office. Please make a notation that it is for the Ted Woods scholarship fund.

Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

