Woods, Theodore Robert “Ted” 

NORTH ROSE: Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. He was 88 years old. Ted was the youngest of 8 siblings and a graduate of Leavenworth High School in Wolcott, NY. He attended Cortland State Teachers College where he received a degree in Physical Education in 1953. During his time at Cortland he was a Red-Letter Award winner in soccer, where he lettered three seasons and also competed as a member of the track team at the Penn Relays. He then enlisted in the US Marine Corps for two years, serving the majority of his time at Quantico, and upon his return, he began teaching in the North Rose school district in 1956. During this time, he served as a physical education teacher, a coach for soccer, basketball, baseball, and track. In addition to coaching and teaching, he also managed to find time to receive his Master’s degree in Education from Syracuse University. After the merger of the North Rose and Wolcott school districts, he became the Athletic Director and the Principal of the North Rose–Wolcott High School. Ted devoted his life to students and student athletes during and after his career and his influence went far beyond the walls of North Rose-Wolcott Central School. He is well-respected all-over Section V and New York State and was the “voice of wisdom and experience.” As the first Executive Director of Section V sports, he paved the way for many individuals to have successful careers in athletic administration, coaching, and coordination of athletic programs. Ted has given endlessly of his time for the student-athletes of Section V, having served as president of the Wayne County Athletic Association, Wayne County Boys Soccer Coordinator, a member of the Section V Finance Committee, a member of the Section V Boys Basketball Committee and a certified track/field and cross country official. Ted is a former president of both the New York State Soccer Officials and the New York State Intercollegiate Soccer Officials organizations. Ted was the Section V liaison to Operation Offense for over 10 years offering input and advice that positively impacted the chemical health and wellness of hundreds of our student-athletes. He continued to give of his time as the administrator of the coaching certification program through Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Within his community, Woods was a member of the North Rose Fire Department for 35 years and served as treasurer for 24 of those years. He was also a member of the Sodus Hospital Board of Directors, the North Rose Lions Club, and coached American Legion Baseball and JETS summer soccer. Ted Woods Awards have been created by the North Rose-Wolcott School and the Wayne County Board of Soccer Officials, while Section V awards a Ted Woods Scholarship. In addition, he helped design and acted as master scheduler for the Marshall Athletic Park in North Rose. Ted was inducted into National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2007, the Cortland State ‘C Club’ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001 and the North Rose Wolcott Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. He was the New York State Soccer Officials' 1994 Official of the Year and in 1996 was inducted into the New York High School Soccer Hall of Fame. Ted is infamously known for his part of the local strawberry picking record where he and 3 of his 4 sisters, in one day, picked 1,120 quarts of strawberries. In addition, he once drop kicked

a basketball from behind half court for 2pts in a charity basketball game; his wearing of the Orange on every St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate his Protestant Irish heritage; his famous quotes at the end of each morning’s student forum as HS Principal; and finally his terrible Dad jokes. Ted is survived by his wife Norma of 66 years, daughter Ann and her husband Howard (Sebring, FL), son Matthew and his wife Margaret and their daughter Mackenna (Maplewood, NJ), and his sister Barbara Twentyfive (Wolcott, NY) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Woods. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic across the country, A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date when family and friends can come together to celebrate this outstanding husband, father, teacher, coach, principal, and friend. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Teds name, can be sent to either the Ted Woods Scholarship fund at North Rose- Wolcott (North Rose-Wolcott CSD, 6162-6188 W Port Bay Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590, Attn: Jan McDorman), the Ted Woods Scholarship fund for Section V Athletics (131 Drumlin Court, Maple Bldg., Newark, NY, 14513, Attn: Kathy Hoyt), or the North Rose Fire Department (PO Box 208 , North Rose, NY, 14516). Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.