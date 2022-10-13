Woolever, Kevin E. 

NEWARK, NY: Kevin went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 7, 2022, after several courageous years with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Kevin was born in Corning, NY on March 12, 1958. Predeceased by his parents Helen and Roger Woolever and his in-laws George and Susie Herendeen.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon Woolever; sister, Kathy (Gene) Kniffin and nephew, Kyle (Sara) Kniffin. Kevin is also survived by sisters in-law, Donna (Ronald) Bowerman and Dawn Herendeen; brothers in-law, Donald (Amy) Herendeen, and Robert (Joan) Herendeen. Niece and nephews in-law, Jacob (Jessica), Abram, Clay, Justin, Beau, Nate, Cale Herendeen, Sarah (Mike) Miller, Jason (Kiah) and Josh Bowerman; great niece and nephews, Levi and Sawyer Herendeen, James Miller and Leora Bowerman.

Kevin graduated from Campbell High School and Alfred State College. He worked for many years as an instrument and control technician at GINNA Nuclear Power Plant. He then traveled throughout the United States doing contract work for various Power Plants, as well as, a few other jobs over the years. Kevin loved his family and friends, and had a passion for woodworking, baseball, camping and boating.

Calling hours for Kevin will be at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 2 PM. Interment will immediately follow at the North Farmington Friends Church Cemetery, 187 County Rd. # 8 (corner of Sheldon Rd.) Farmington, NY 14425.

