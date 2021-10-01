Wooster, Douglas Gould

SODUS: Age 77, passed away September 25, 2021. Predeceased by his parents, F. Snow Wooster and Laura Lockley Wooster, his siblings: Eleanor Wooster Chapman, Gerald, Donald, and Patricia Wooster Steinkraus, and his beloved wife, Judy Wacenske Wooster. Doug is survived by his siblings: Joyce Shortsleeve Lyke and William Shortsleeve. He is also survived by his step-children: Mary-Jay Alward and Jason Knapp, many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Doug was born February 25th, 1944, and graduated from Wayne Central with the Class of ‘61. He was a car enthusiast his entire life, from playing “chicken” with his dad’s car as a teen to becoming a mechanic, watching NASCAR, stock car races and car auctions. Doug always loved to go for a long drive. He felt fortunate to have married Barbara Birmingham née Smith, his first wife. He enjoyed snowmobiling and his dogs.

In 1997 Doug married his high school sweetheart, Judy Knapp née Wacenske. They spent many happy years together, achieving their dream of buying a home in Florida, near his nephew, Dan Wooster. Doug especially liked barbecues and Steger Haus meals surrounded by his friends and family. Doug Wooster was friendly and kind and we will all miss him.

Family will receive friends from 10 AM – 11:30 AM on Saturday (October 9) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY, with a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 am. Interment will immediately follow the service at Webster Union Cemetery at 345 Webster Rd. Webster, NY. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Doug’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Doug’s name.

The family respectfully requests your understanding and cooperation with all CDC COVID-19 guidelines applicable to indoor gatherings. Masks will be available.