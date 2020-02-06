Wooster, Judy (Wacenske/Knapp)

SODUS/ONTARIO: Went to be with our Lord on February 3, 2020 after battling cancer. Born to Elmer and Radah (nee:Wing) Wacenske in October 1949, she was a Wayne Central (Ontario, NY) graduate and raised her family with Raymond Knapp until his death in 1995. She married Douglas Wooster in 1997 and together realized their dream of wintering in Florida. She retired from Williamson Central School District after 33 years of driving bus and providing courier services. She was also a waitress at Musclow’s in Webster, NY and The Original Candy Kitchen in Williamson, NY. Judy was well known for her beautiful smile and vibrant personality. She always had a song on her lips. Her love of children meant that seeing a baby would put a light in her eyes. Judy leaves behind her husband Douglas Wooster; daughter Mary-Jay (James) Alward; son Jason (Amanda) Knapp; grandchildren Adam Noto, Kayla Alward, Emma Knapp, Owen Knapp; great grandson Giovonni Noto; siblings Anne (Robert) Prevost, William (Jennifer) Wacenske, Christine (Leo Snyder) Bray, and numerous other family members and very close, life-long friends. Judy was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Knapp and brothers Richard and Glenn Wacenske. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 on Friday February 14, 2020 from 4 pm – 7 pm. A Memorial Service will be at North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY 14519, on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11 am, followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall to celebrate a life well spent! Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of a donation, in memory of Judy, to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To leave a condolence, upload a photo, or light a candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.