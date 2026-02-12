What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Wren, Janice M. (DeBadts) 

February 12, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

October 18, 1939 – January 30, 2026

SODUS: Janice Wren, 86, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday January 30, 2026.

In keeping with Janice’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. A burial will take place in the Baptist Rural Cemetery, in the late Spring.

Janice was born on October 18, 1939, to the late John and Eleanor DeBadts. She was a 1957 graduate of Sodus Central School. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting, and reading, and she found joy in sharing her handmade creations and her love of books with those around her. Over the years, Janice also cherished the companionship of her dogs and cats.

She is survived by her daughters, Rita Wren, Lisa (Jim) Santell, and Christina (Joe) Herman; her son, Christopher (Denise) Wren; her sister, Carol (Don) Steaderman; and her good friend, Steve Bartleson. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, three great‑grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Janice was predeceased by her sisters, Ann Mote and Millicent Smith, and her brothers, Linwood DeBadts and Clair DeBadts.

