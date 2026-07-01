Wren, Shirley B. (Barclay)

October 14, 1932 – June 27, 2026

Sodus: Shirley B. (Barclay) Wren, 93, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2026, at home with her family by her side.

A memorial service will be held, Sunday, July 12th, 1 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 West Main St., Sodus. Shirley was a member of the Presbyterian Church and Ladies Aide Group of Sodus Center for many years, then merging with First United Presbyterian Church in Sodus in later years. Burial will be at the Baptist Rural Cemetery, South Geneva Road, Sodus Center.

Shirley was born, October 14, 1932, in Lyons, NY, the daughter of the late Ernest and Jesse (Fisher) Barclay. She graduated class of 1951 from Sodus Central School. Starting in her home in 1963, she served as the Sodus Center Postmaster for 29 years. After her retirement she worked several different jobs, the last of which was at Paton’s Supermarket, where she worked at the service counter for 16 years. Shirley was proud to be a charter/life member of the Sodus Center Fireman Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters; Cindy Gilchrist, Debbie Carlyle, Pamela Wren, daughter-in-law, Cindy Wren, sons; Stephen (Sharon) Wren and Eric (Tammy) Wren, grandchildren; Casey (Kristine) Gilchrist, Carrie (Matthew) Dallas, Jason Gilchrist, Constance (Raymond) Smith, Serenity Carlyle (Joshua Murphy), Jeffrey (Erin) Carlyle, and Kristen Carlyle Kirby, Jessica (Brandon) King, Jared (Lauren) Wren, Joshua (Kayla) Wren, Jacob (Jennie) Wren, Dylan and Sierra Wren, and 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins, a sister; Odessa (Jim) Pettit, sister-in-law, Nancy Wren, and her companion of 27 years, James Jones.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband; Charles M. Wren, son; David W. Wren, son-in-law; Christian Gilchrist, siblings; Betty (Robert) Foote, Larry (Linda) Barclay, and Eugene Barclay.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus or the Sodus Center Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary.