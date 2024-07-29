Wright, Cheryl

WATERLOO: Cheryl Wright, 76, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2024 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, New York.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life, August 24, 2024 at American Legion in Wolcott, NY, from 2 to 5pm.

Cheryl was born Friday August 29, 1947 in Waterloo, NY from the late Mr. Emery Kise and Evelyn (VanDeusen) O’Neil. She later worked at the retail store Red Apple. In her free time, Cheryl enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, especially on holidays, no one went home hungry. Her favorite holiday was Halloween. She always decorated outside and loved to see all the children come dressed up and give out bags of candy and always had cookies and pizza for all that wanted to eat. She loved her family and loved to have them visit. She also did some sewing back in the day. She loved her indoor /outdoor plants. Most of all she loved her husband with all her heart ! She liked to try new restaurants and cooking for friends and family.

She is survived by her son Donald “DJ” Wright Jr., Jeffery (Ern) Wright of Abu Dhabi, UAE; her sister Laura VanDeusen; her brother Chet VanDeusen; her six great grandchildren Jace ,Cali Mae, Olivia, Charlotte, Lilliana and Mason, her grandchildren Taylor, Kaitlyn (Kevin), Jarred, Seyaria (Burton), Gracie, Ema, and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her extended family; Daughter Kyna Plotts, grandchildren Brandy,Ashley, John (Brittany), Jordan,Chrispyn, Jaycee,Alex, Haley (Jason), . A special nephew/niece Gary (Pat) Lynman, who would visit every week and help Aunt Cheryl out.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband; Donald M. Wright Sr.; her son James Wright; her daughter Lisa Hubright; and her sister, Diane (Allen) Gile.