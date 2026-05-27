Wright, Dave

NEWARK-LYONS - Dave Wright, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Rochester General Hospital. Burial services will be held at South Lyons Cemetery 1055 Route 14 Lyons, New York on Friday, May 29, at 02:45 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30th at noon at Marbletown Fire Hall, 6416 Silver Hill Road, Newark, New York.

Dave was born in Sodus, New York, on November 11, 1979, to Daisy Mae Wright. He grew up in Savannah and spent most of his adult life in the Lyons, Newark, and Geneva areas. His final residence was in Rochester, New York.

Dave was a man of many layers — inquisitive, charismatic, knowledgeable, and outspoken. To know him was to love him. His presence, personality, and spirit left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

He leaves to mourn his daughter, Davyonna Jackson; sons, Keigan Wright-Mateo and Jávon Wright; his loving siblings, brother James (Kelly) Wright, sisters Delores Wright, and Christina (Demetrius) Robinson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother, Daisy Mae Wright; daughter, Marinessa Marina Wright; grandparents, Clifford Wright Sr., Ola Mae Wright, Ella Mae Smith, and Murray Smith Sr.; uncles, George Grantling and Clifford Wright Jr.; special friend, Vincent Grady; and longtime companion, Amy Russ-Moore.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.