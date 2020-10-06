Wright, Frederick Tudor “Fred”

WALWORTH: Lovingly encircled by family and friends, Frederick Tudor Wright entered peacefully into the hands of God on October 4, 2020. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Frederick Wright Sr. & Mae “Fleck” Wright and sister Gloria Hoyt. He is survived by his, 72 year, “sweetie” Thelma “Allen” Wright. Fred was the father of ten; June (John) Abeel, Deborah Vincent, Gail (Mike Bramble) Wright, Alan Wright, Joyce (Jim) Moore, Wayne (Kathy) Wright, Jill (Scott) Mangino, Gary (Terry) Wright, Karen Hopseker and Amy Schultz; extended family and friends. Fred was a giving, loving mentor to 40 Grandchildren and 25 Great-Grandchildren. He recently celebrated his time on earth with a 70th Wedding Anniversary Parade, spent many Sundays together with family, and was an inquisitive man. Fred’s first job was as a paperboy delivering in his hometown Village of East Rochester, caddied at Midvale Country Club, and worked at the Piano Works as a finisher; where he met his “SWEETIE”! Fred served his country in the Navy during World War II. He was a carpenter in the Union, Local 85, a jack-of-all trades (farming, gardening, sewing, leather working); he was a true Renaissance man. Calling hours will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11AM in St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, followed by a graveside service at Freewill Cemetery, Atlantic Avenue (between Lewis Road and Downs Road), Walworth, NY 14568, and a gathering following at 4232 Canandaigua Rd., Walworth, NY 14568. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Honor Flight of Rochester, Inc., P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.