Wright, James E,  

LANCASTER/WOLCOTT: James E. Wright went home to be with the lord at the age of 54, on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Per the families wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. .

James was born, January 4, 1969, the son of Donald M. and Cheryl E. (Kise) Wright, Sr. James graduated from North Rose- Wolcott High School and also studied at FLCC in Canandaigua. He worked for the Salvation Army in Lancaster, PA. He had also been employed by Wayne County ARC and IEC Electronics in Newark. He also ran a hot dog stand in Newark.

Besides his mother, Cheryl, he is survived by his brothers; Donald (DJ), of Sodus, NY and Jeffrey (Erna) Wright of Dubai; nieces and nephews; Taylor, Kaitlyn, Jarred, Seyaria, Gracie and Ema; great nieces and nephews; Calimae, Jace, Olivia and Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by his father; Donald M. Wright Sr. and sister; Lisa Wright-Hubright.