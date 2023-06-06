Wright, Jr., Herbert W.  

ROLESVILLE, NC./WOLCOTT: Herbert W. Wright, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2023, with his beloved wife and best friend Debbie and his family at his side.

He was born on February 19, 1968, and grew up in Wolcott NY, graduating from North Rose - Wolcott High School in 1986.

Herb married the love of his life, Debbie in 2010. They lived in Wolcott NY, on the family property until 2015 when they moved to Rolesville, NC, where they built their dream home and began the company Herb always hoped for, Wright Construction Solutions. They worked as a team to build the business from the bottom up and have enjoyed great success and satisfaction. Herb is well known throughout the area for the outstanding professionalism and personal touch that he brought to every job.

Herb and Debbie enjoyed a full and wonderful life together. They loved to travel and took many trips with close friends. In Herb’s final months they were able to enjoy a trip to Colorado to fulfill his dream to attend a concert at the Red Rock Amphitheater and drove a Polaris Slingshot to the top of Pikes Peak. They also recently traveled to Florida where they spent valuable time with friends and family.

Herb was a talented and skilled craftsman. Over the years he made many keepsakes for friends and family, including handmade personalized toy boxes for each grandchild, and many beautiful pieces of furniture for the dream home. These items will be treasured by the family and will keep Herb’s memory alive in everyone’s heart and home. Herb loved to spend time outdoors enjoying hiking, hunting, fishing, the shooting range, and woodworking. As a young man he went on trips to hunt moose and caribou. In his final months he planned to fulfill the lifelong dream of hunting a brown bear in Alaska, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness prior to the trip. He enjoyed many adventures including skydiving, parasailing, attending concerts, and white-water rafting. He was also an avid music lover.

Herb is predeceased by his father, Herbert W. Wright Sr, who died in 2007, and survived by his mother Betty (Bailey) Wright who lives in Wolcott, NY. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Carlson) Wright, his children Jessica (Matt Henner) Wright, Brendan (Madeline) Wright, Rachel (Adam) Bice, Sgt Thomas Sykes, USMC, and three grandchildren, Landon Bice, Lincoln Bice, and Mia Henner. Herb is also survived by his sisters, Katherine (Carl) Harris of Homosassa FL, and Sandra (Douglas) Guenter of Wolcott NY, along with many nieces and nephews. He will also be dearly missed by many close friends.

According to Herb’s wishes, there will no services held. There will be a celebration of life on August 5, 2023, at 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Joyner Park, Wake Forest, NC. Those who wish can contribute to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation in Herb’s memory.***