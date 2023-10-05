Wright Jr., Kenneth

CAMERON MILLS NY./SODUS: Kenneth Wright Jr. age 62 Passed away peacefully at home Wednesday September 27, 2023

Ken graduated from Sodus Central School and lived in Sodus until moving to Cameron Mills NY.

He worked at L3 Harris Technologies of Rochester, retiring just shy of 40 years.

Ken was a very loving husband, father and grandfather he is survived by his wife of 41 years Karen (Bishop) Wright, his two children he loved very much daughter Krystle (Jason) Yockel and son Kraig (Cierra) Wright. Two grandchildren whom he adored Kinglsey Wright, and Dorian Yockel and another grandchild on the way. Ken also had three special adopted children he loved very much Nicholas, Zachery and Danica Wright. Ken and Karen also raised a special daughter to them, Brittany Moore whom he also loved as his own.

Ken’s siblings Leon (Bonnie) Wright, Jacquelyn (James) Jordan, Vivian Mudge, Rodney (Carol) Wright, Kirby Wright, Tracey (Robert) Kraus.

Ken also leaves behind many nephews and nieces that all loved him very much, and many cousins.

Ken is predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Virgina Wright, Special Uncle Bill and Aunt Susie Wright grandparents Mose and Laura Wright, Leon and Vivian Rivers, Brother-in-law Roy Mudge, sister- in law Jean Burt, Janet Christian, Several Uncles, Aunts and two cousins.

Celebration of life will be held on Sunday October 15, 2023 (1PM to 5PM) at that Wolcott Elks 6161 West Port Bay Rd, Wolcott, N.Y

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Ken’s memory may make it too the,

Diabetes Association. 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY, 14618.