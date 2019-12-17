Wright, June E. 

SYRACUSE: Age 68, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her husband, John in 1998. June is survived by her children, Timothy J. Wright of Syracuse, Kelly A. Wright of PA and Mark C. Wright Sr. of Sodus; grandsons, Mark C. Wright Jr. of Sodus and Jeremiah Rosenbauer of Marion; brother, Mark L. Tucker of Syracuse; sister, Deborah L. Tucker of Syracuse; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be no public services at June’s request. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com