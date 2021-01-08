Powered by Dark Sky
January 8th 2021, Friday
Wright, Ronald L.

by WayneTimes.com
January 8, 2021

AVON, NY: 3/29/43 – 1/03/21 Born in Joy, NY, graduated from Marion High School, and proud retiree of Ironworkers Union Local 33. Predeceased by his parents, Emma and Jacob Goossen, and most recently by his beloved Aunt, Eleanor Blankenberg. Survived by his wife, Gail, and three children; David (Susie) Wright, Anne (Steven) Shank and James (Susi Curran) Wright, and nine grandchildren. Ron considered any strawberries or apples grown outside of Wayne County to be inferior.  A service of remembrance will be held, likely in July or August. Donations may be directed to Avon Central Presbyterian Church or the Humane Society of Livingston County.  Arrangements by Stephenson & Dougherty, Stephenson-doughertyfuneralhome.com.

