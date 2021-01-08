Wright, Ronald L.

AVON, NY: 3/29/43 – 1/03/21 Born in Joy, NY, graduated from Marion High School, and proud retiree of Ironworkers Union Local 33. Predeceased by his parents, Emma and Jacob Goossen, and most recently by his beloved Aunt, Eleanor Blankenberg. Survived by his wife, Gail, and three children; David (Susie) Wright, Anne (Steven) Shank and James (Susi Curran) Wright, and nine grandchildren. Ron considered any strawberries or apples grown outside of Wayne County to be inferior. A service of remembrance will be held, likely in July or August. Donations may be directed to Avon Central Presbyterian Church or the Humane Society of Livingston County. Arrangements by Stephenson & Dougherty, Stephenson-doughertyfuneralhome.com.
NEWARK/PALMYRA: Mary F. LaBelle 79, died December 27, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. A graveside service was held on December 31, 2020 at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Palmyra NY. She was born December 25, 1941 to Frances LaBelle and Pauline Verbridge. She worked at Garlock in Sodus, NY. She is survived by two sons Scott LaBelle […]