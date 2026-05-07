Wright, Rosemarie

1932-2026

Wolcott: Rosemarie “Rosie” Wright aged 93, passed away peacefully on May 1 2026 at Demay Living Center Newark NY

She was born in Huron NY on August 16 1932. She resided in Wolcott her entire life where She married Richard Wright and they raised five children together. She is survived by: son Kim (Sheree) Wright and daughters Pam (Bob) Garofono, Sandra (Keith) Davis, Tina (Steve) Nasholts and Bonnie Simmons. She had nine grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.

Rosemarie worked for the North Rose Wolcott School System for many years in the cafeteria. Her peanut butter cookies were a hit among students and staff. After retiring from the North Rose Wolcott School System she and her husband ran the Wolcott bottle and can redemption center. Later in life she returned to the Red Creek School System and became a grandparent for several years.

Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband Richard Wright and several siblings. Rosemarie’s smile and laughter could brighten any room, she will be remembered for her kind heart, compassion and sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 11, 2026 from 1-5 at the Wolcott American Legion Ridge Road Wolcott NY. Graveside service for the family will be held at 10:30 on 7/11/2026 @ Springbrook Cemetery Fair Haven NY