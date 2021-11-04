Wright, Thelma Rae “Sweetie”

WALWORTH: Passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the age of 90. Thelma was born in Macedon, NY on Friday, November 14, 1930 to the late Lewis and Edna “Robinson” Allen. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Fred. Thelma was the mother of ten; June (John) Abeel, Deborah Vincent, Gail (Mike Bramble) Wright, Alan Wright, Joyce (Jim) Moore, Wayne (Kathy) Wright, Jill (Scott) Mangino, Gary Wright, Karen Hopseker and Amy Schultz; extended family and friends.

Thelma followed the 4 “Fs”; Fair, Firm, Fond, and Frank. She lived by the “Golden Rule, ‘do unto others as you would have done unto you’.” She could be heard saying to “straighten up and fly right”! Thelma was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed crafts, and working on quilts. She encouraged people to have a hobby to do in their quiet time. Thelma was involved in her church and taught religious education. She was involved with 4H, and even had some of her crafts entered into the Wayne County Fair held each year in Palmyra, NY. Thelma always let people know that the door was open to her home. She will be missed but there is joy in knowing that she has been reunited with her husband Fred.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. (The family requests that all who attend the visitation, and, or the Funeral Mass wear a surgical mask.) Interment will follow at Freewill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Thelma may be directed to Honor Flight.