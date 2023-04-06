Wright, Timothy A. 

HURON: Timothy A. Wright,32, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his home in Huron.

A celebration of life is being planned for May 6th at the Wolcott Elks Lodge.

Tim was born October 24,1990 in Geneva, NY, son of Franklin A Wright and Kathleen Finn Wright.

He was a baseball and wrestling coach. He spent his spare time volunteering to teach and coach 100s of kids in the community to grow within their sports.

He found joy in his line of work perfecting being an arborist.

His true passion in life was his family. He worked so hard to provide and give them a beautiful life. Everything he did, he did for them.

Tim is survived by his wife Kaitlyn Wright; five children Timothy A. Jr., Trey Haak, Hunter Wright, Kinsley Wright and Cooper Wright; his parents Franklin Wright and Kathleen Rogers; four sisters Heather (Gordy) Cobin, Stacy Wright, Laura Beth Wright, and Ellen (Marco) Boykin; mother-in-law Robin Rook; eight nieces, Isabella, Lillie, Gianna, Hannah, Courtney, Carrie, Brooklyn and Morgan.

