Wunder, Jr., Richard C.

LYONS: Rich passed away on October 27, 2020, surrounded by friends and family, at the age of 62. He was born in Lyons, NY, on February 24, 1958, to his surviving parents Pauline and Richard C. Wunder, Sr. Rich grew up on the family farm with his two brothers, Cris and Andrew (Laurie) Wunder, and his sister Wendi (Mark) Barnes. He began to love farming at an early age and aspired to own his own farm one day. Wunderful Life Farms came into existence in 2010, offering quality Angus beef and sustainably grown garlic, and his legacy continues to live on. Rich always loved his family with patience and consistency, his friends and acquaintances with a comedic disposition, and his farm with a steadfast work ethic. Rich persevered through a decade-long battle with cancer, surprising everyone with his determination to fight and smile through it all. His Godly presence and gracious attitude led him to be a friend to all, even in the most trying circumstances. Rich is survived by his wife Rebecca, of 27 years; his 5 sons, Matt (Michelle) Wunder, Jason (Maureen) DeVries, Aaron (Megan) DeVries, Zac (Allison) Wunder, Benjamin (Baylee) Wunder, and his only daughter, Joanna DeVries, as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren that he loved dearly. A small private service for immediate family was held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich's memory may be directed to "Rich Wunder's Memorial Tractor Show" fund on Gofundme.com.