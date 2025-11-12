What are you looking for?

Wunder, Pauline J. 

November 12, 2025
LYONS: Pauline JaneLydia (Spencer) Wunder, 87, formerly of Lyons, NY passed away peacefully at Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark, NY on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Born on May 17, 1938, in North Rose NY, Pauline was the 3rd youngest of 7 girls born to the late Charles & Irene (Smith) Spencer of North Rose, NY.  Pauline was a loving Mother housewife, friend, Sister-in-Law, Grandmother, & Great Grandmother.

She is survived by her sister, Priscilla (Allen) Hillegas of Chicago; two sons, Andrew (Laurie) Wunder of Lyons, NY and Chris Wunder of South Dakota, formerly of Lyons, NY; and one daughter, Wendi (Mark) Barnes of North Rose, NY.  Pauline is predeceased by her husband Richard Wunder, Sr. of Lyons, NY (2024); one son, Richard (Rich) Wunder, Jr. of Lyons, NY (2020); and five sisters, Shirley (William) Austin of Clyde, NY (1999), Dorthy (Eugene) Burt of Clyde, NY (2009), Iona (Rocco) Palermo of Tennessee, formerly of Newark, NY (2015), Rosalie (John) Palmetier of Lyons, NY, and Sylvia (Richard) Austin of Williamson, NY (2024).

In accordance with Pauline’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

