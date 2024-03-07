Wynn, Mary M. (Jackson) 

SODUS: Mary Wynn, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Friends and family are invited to call 10am to 12pm Saturday, March 16, at the Redeem Bethel Church, 4496 NY-104, Williamson, NY 14589. A funeral service will follow immediately, burial will follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Mary was born in Eufaula, AL, the daughter of the late Willie and Fannie M. (White) Jackson, Sr. She worked at Xerox in Webster until her retirement. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping, fishing and being with family and friends.

Mary is survived by husband Ray A. Wynn, whom she married September 28, 2001; her daughters Chancye M. White and Crystal R. Jackson; grandchildren Allen Lewis Jr., Chauncey White-Oliver, Diamnodik and Dezaraye Foster; her sisters Anitha Jackson, Eva (Marshall) Wellborn and Charlene Jackson-McCray; her brothers Earl (Ethel) Sr., and Joe Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Mary is preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers.