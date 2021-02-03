Yaniri, Angeline

NEWARK: Angeline Yaniri, 85, died Monday (February 1, 2021) at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Friends may call on Saturday (February 6th) from 10 to 11 AM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 east Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at St. Michael Church. Burial was in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. Angeline was born in Newark, New York on March 7, 1935, the daughter of Peter and Mary Parisi Buragina. She graduated from Newark High School and was a member of St. Michael’s Church. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of almost 65 years, in May of 2020. She was also predeceased by her parents; sisters Portia Paone, Ann Conklin, Concetta Staples; her brother James Buragina; her sister-in-law Marie Ioele. Angeline is survived by her daughter Pamela (James) Stater and her grandchildren Eric and Rebecca. She is also lovingly remembered by her nephews and nieces Peter (Karen) Staples, Jeffery (Deborah) Staples, Karen (Brian) DesCamp, Carl Conklin, Jr, Kathleen Ioele, Frank Ioele, Joanne Bailey and Thomas (Amy) Ioele. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com