Yantch, Janet A. 

CLYDE/WILLIAMSON/ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at age 94.

She was born in Clyde, NY on April 30, 1930 to the late Flora and Roy Finch. She is predeceased by husband: Walter, son: Michael and brother: Raymond (Bud) Finch.

Janet was involved with many community organizations over the years including: Cooperative Extension, Williamson Home Makers, Myers Hospital Twig, Apple Wood Chapter, the Williamson United Methodist Church, serving as a 4-H Leader and teaching stenciling in her home. After honing her painting skills, a scroll saw was added to her garage and pictures taken of local homes resulted in life-like hand painted miniatures of local buildings being created. They can still be found throughout the area and are easily identified by the signature "JAY" initials painted on the back of each piece. At 70 years old, Janet took up quilting and became a member of the Reverse Curves Quilt Club. Through the years, she has created countless quilts & quilted items that her family is now able to keep as some of their most cherished possessions. She also owned & operated Upper Corners Country Store in Ontario during the late 80’s & early 90’s.

She is survived by her daughters: Sue Yantch, Janie (Jerry) Santangelo, Katie (Don) Herman; daughter in law: Dawn Yantch; grandchildren: Heather Gill (Ian Marshall), Jeffrey Yantch, Kristen Lang, Jameson (Jen) Dey, Christina Hawkins, Andrea Santangelo, Barb (Tom) VanOrman and David Herman; 11 great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 11:30am at the Williamson United Methodist Church as well as a private burial in Rose Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Janet’s memory to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home: 2378 Ridge Rd. Ontario, N.Y. 14519.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com