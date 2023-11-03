Yantch, Michael J.

MARION: Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023 at age 75. He is survived by his parents Walter and Janet Yantch; sisters Sue Yantch, Janie (Jerry) Santangelo, and Katie (Donald) Herman; children Jeffrey Yantch, Kristen (Andrew) Lange; grandchildren Elijah, Lucy and Colten Lange; and lifetime companion Dawn Yantch.

Mike’s three grandchildren were his pride and joy. His happiest moments were those watching them play soccer, basketball, or building Lego sets on his coffee table. He loved to share stories of their achievements and show off the pictures and videos he would take of them as they grew up. Mike was a proud Navy Veteran who retired from a career at Xerox. He always looked forward to breakfasts with his fellow retirees. Mike was passionate about his hot rods, drag racing, and keeping in touch with his extended family in Arizona. The room was never quiet when he entered, he always had plenty to say!

Private calling hours will be held at Mike’s request. Donations can be made in Mike’s memory to the CJD Foundation at CJDFoundation.org. (Creutzfeldt-Jakob) Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo.