Yantch, Walter “Red” J. 

CLYDE/WILLIAMSON/ONTARIO: Walter Yantch at 96, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2023 at the Pines of Peace with his daughters at his side. His passing was a result of a broken heart due to the loss of his son Michael who passed on October 31, 2023 of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease.

Walter is survived by his wife of 76 years, Janet A. (Finch) Yantch; Daughters: Sue Yantch, Janie (Jerry) Santangelo, Katie (Don) Herman; Daughter in law: Dawn Yantch; Grandchildren: Heather Gill (Ian Marshall), Jeffrey Yantch, Kristen (Drew) Lang, Jameson (Jen) Dey, Christina Hawkins, Andrea Santangelo, Barb (Tom) VanNorman and David Herman; (11) Great Grandchildren; many extended family members and friends.

Walter proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Forces during WW2. He was a longtime member of the Williamson American Legion Post #394. He liked sharing stories from his time in the service. Some of the pilots he met were of the Eisenhower and Vanderbilt families. He would say they were nice guys, regular guys….

Walter loved cookies so his job as manager of Finch’s Schoolhouse Cookies (owned by his father in law, Roy Finch in Clyde NY), was a perfect fit and the happiest time of his life. He also enjoyed his pony farm in Clyde, and later working on his small farm with an apple orchard in Williamson.

Walter retired from Xerox in which he worked in the tool crib and also worked as an inspector. He had many strong friendships at Xerox that he cherished for many years.

In his later years he looked forward to watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy in which he was very adept at coming up with the correct answers. He especially loved his weekly travels with his son Mike. They would drive to all different destinations and always stop for a frosty.

The family feels fortunate and grateful that Walter’s last days were spent in comfort and peacefulness with the kind, loving and efficient care provided by staff at the Pines of Peace. Also, many thanks to the staff from Rochester Regional Hospice who helped a great deal with Walter’s transition.

Private services with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Rose Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Walter’s memory to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home: 2378 Ridge Rd. Ontario, NY 14519.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com