HENRIETTA/WOLCOTT: Age 64, passed away Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in Wolcott, NY. Glen was a native to Henrietta, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Robert Yantz. Glen is survived by his two daughters, Sarah and Catherine Yantz; sister, Karen Lee Yantz; brother, Scott (Karen) Yantz; Aunt Katherine Alberts; along with several nieces and nephews. Glen was known as an avid hunter and fisherman. There will be a Celebration of Life 2pm – 5pm, Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Wolcott, NY American Legion Post 881, 10675 Ridge Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com