September 12th 2020, Saturday
Yarus, Thomas John

by WayneTimes.com
November 25, 2019

SODUS: Passed away suddenly on November 22, 2019 at the age of 57. Tom had a long career in the tool and die, machine building and programming industry, the latest at Integrity Tool Inc. Tom was predeceased in death by his father Edward. He is survived by his loving partner, Karen Duemmel; his mother, Gladys Yarus; sister, Cynthia (Mike) Groth; nephews, Cody (Danielle) Groth and Ben Groth; great-nephew, Lucas Groth; along with several cousins and their families. Tom loved the outdoors, target shooting and spending time at his camp. He was also a loyal and loving friend. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where his Funeral Service will start promptly at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.

