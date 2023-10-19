Yates, Patricia R. "Pat"

WALWORTH: Passed away on October 3, 2023 with her family by her side. Pat is predeceased by her parents, Charles Reynolds and Lucille Dick Reynolds. She is survived by her husband Craig Yates; daughter, Crisey (Michael) Yaeger, son, Scott (Chrissy) Yates; grandsons, Spencer, Parker (Yaeger) and Wyatt, Elliott (Yates); sister, Carol (Keith) Blackall; Nephews, Doug (Julie) Blackall, (great nephews Will & Ben), Kyle (Lindsay) Blackall (great niece Vivian), and Ryan Blackall.

Pat loved life and It showed in everything she did and with everyone she knew. Pat grew up in the Village of North Rose and graduated from North Rose High School in 1970. She knew, even as a kid, that she wanted to be a teacher. With her inborn athletic abilities, it was only natural that she pursue a career in physical education. Pat attended Cortland State College and received her BS degree in 1974, and after many night and summer classes, earned her Master’s Degree at Brockport State College in 1978.

Pat taught and coached at the Wayne Central School District her entire career. She especially enjoyed working with her primary school students. She was one of those rare people who loved going to work every day. Pat’s dedication, as well as her ability to connect with and appreciate her students, led her to receive the teacher of the year award in 1995.

When Pat retired, she spent time doing the things she loved most. She tended to her beautiful gardens at home and enjoyed golfing with her girlfriends weekly. She loved to have family and friends over for dinner or pool parties and she especially loved any time spent with her grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church at 31 W. Main St. in Sodus, NY on Saturday November 4, 2023. The service will start at 1:00 pm followed by a reception downstairs at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 (Phone 315-524-2388 website: Pines of Peace). To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit the tribute wall to Pat’s obituary at www. murphyfuneralservices.com.