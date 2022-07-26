Yates, Ryan Daniel “Bubba”

(8/22/1989-7/24/2022)

ROSE: Ryan Daniel Yates passed away suddenly Sunday July 24th 2022. Ryan, 32, grew up in Rose, NY and attended North Rose-Wolcott where he loved to play soccer and baseball, something that he has passed down to his children. For the last 14 years Ryan has worked at Stoneburg Construction. To know Ryan was to love him. He had an infectious smile and loved to make other people laugh. He also had a passion for helping others. His favorite things in life were his children and family.

He leaves behind his parents, father Daniel (Natalie) Yates and mother Pamela (Charles) Yonker-Youells; along with his precious children whom were the loves of his life: son Daniel (mother Courtney DeNeef), son Eli and daughter Elliana (mother Amanda Rigby). He also leaves his brother Nicholas (Crystal) Yates and sisters Jessica (Nathan) Arnold and Lindsey DuVall; grandparents Ronald (Lori) Yates, Dianne Price, Nancy (William) Moore and Rose Ann Wagner as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by grandfathers Floyd Yonker and Robert Wagner.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday July 30th 2022 at the Stone8 Tap House, 10257 Route 31 in Clyde at 1:00 P.M. Rev. Wayne Kenyon will be officiating.