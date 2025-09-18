Yatteau, Karen

MACEDON: Karen is survived by her sons Steven (Susan) & Terry (Karen) Yatteau; grandchildren Dylan, Cheyenne, Anna & Sophie; sisters Kay Hunn & Beatrice Dodd; many nieces & nephews & friends. She is pre-deceased by her ex-husband Charles Yatteau; her parents Bernard & Alta Skivington and beloved dogs Barney & Ziggy.

Mom struggled with high-functioning bipolar disorder for much of her life. She developed dementia toward lifes end but always lived life as best she could. She loved her family, garage sales, the color purple, crafting, caring for her four-legged pets (mostly cats & dogs) and participating in the events of various organizations/clubs but specifically Macedon Public Library in her later years.

A special thank you to the nurses, aides & staff at Aaron Manor Nursing Center. Their efforts & assistance with mom’s care was exemplary.

Service and interment are at the convenience of the family.