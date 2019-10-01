Yeo, Ann L. 

MACEDON: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 with her husband by her side at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her son John and a sister. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; a sister, brother, nieces, nephews and extended family. All services will be private. To leave a condolence, or light a candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.